6,992 drunk-driving cases recorded in 6 days during Thailand’s New Year holidays

There were 6,992 drunk-driving cases in six days during New Year holidays and the country needed serious measures on the wrongdoers, according to the director-general of the Probation Department.

Weerakit Harnpariphan, director-general of the department, said courts ordered probation for 6,992 drunk-driving cases from Dec 29, 2022, to Jan 3, 2023. They formed 96.08% of the 7,277 cases in which probation was ordered during the same period.

There were also 15 cases of reckless driving (0.21% of the total cases) and 270 cases of driving under narcotic influences (3.71%).







Mr Weerakit said the Probation Department valued strict law enforcement. It required wrongdoers to report to probation officials, have their driver’s licenses suspended, attend traffic rule training sessions and offer social services including care for victims of accidents and people with disabilities and assistance in hospital services in accordance with court orders.

The requirements would discourage such drivers from repeating their wrongdoings, the director-general said. (TNA)

























