Srettha tackles water issues and development in Surin

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is visiting Surin province today (June 30) to engage in critical discussions concerning the region’s development, starting with an evaluation of the Huai Kaew Reservoir. This key water body, integral for agriculture in three districts, faces significant challenges due to siltation, which has reduced its water capacity and exacerbated shortages during the dry season.







During his visit, the prime minister attended a meeting focused on a proposed dredging project to increase the reservoir’s capacity. The project is crucial for ensuring consistent water availability for both consumption and agricultural purposes, addressing one of the most pressing issues affecting the area’s sustainability and productivity.

Srettha’s trip continued to the Rattanaburi District Office to discuss a series of initiatives, including improving water resource management through enhanced dredging techniques and the strategic upgrade of the Chong Chom border checkpoint, considering environmental conservation constraints.







The meeting also covered exploring the establishment of Surin Airport to foster regional economic growth and proposing to boost the local economy by enhancing high-quality livestock production, especially Wagyu beef. (NNT)









































