Car bomb attack in Yala leaves 1 dead, 18 injured

A suspected car bomb attack took place on the morning of June 30 at the Bannang Sata Police Flats in Yala province, resulting in one fatality and 18 injuries. The blast, which occurred at 10.10 a.m., also damaged a residential building used by police personnel.

Initial reports indicated that the explosion took place near a local market and just a few hundred meters from both the district office and the police station, intensifying the impact due to the area’s high foot traffic.







Investigators believe the bomb was hidden inside a vehicle parked on the sidewalk in front of the flats. Six police officers and ten civilians, wounded in the blast, were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries primarily from shrapnel.

Authorities have yet to confirm the identity or age of the deceased individual. As the investigation continues, security measures in the vicinity are being intensified, and efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrator are underway. (NNT)





































