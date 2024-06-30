Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEC) to be proposed in cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima on July 2

Members of the private sector in the Northeast of Thailand are set to propose a series of economic stimulation projects, including the establishment of the Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEC), during a mobile cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday (July 2). Although initially approved by the last administration, progress on the NEC was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.







Local businesses, part of the “Nakhon Chai Bu Rin” group from Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, and Surin, plan to submit 14 projects totaling nearly 9 billion baht. These projects are intended to develop the silk industry, establish a heritage route, create a gastronomy hub, and enhance the wellness industry in the area, with four projects expected to be completed within a year.









The Provincial Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee has also identified 10 urgent projects. These include projects to reduce carbon emissions, promote green city concepts, and enhance tourism and local cuisine. A separate 120-million-baht project promoting the cattle industry across the four provinces is also on the agenda, expected to boost the regional economy significantly. (NNT)





































