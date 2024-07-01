Srettha addresses critical role of digital transformation in boosting efficiency of public and private sectors

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has officially inaugurated the workshop titled “Digital Korat: The Future Starts Now – Korat, the Digital Metropolis of the Future” on July 1 at the Nong Rawiang Education Center of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Attended by key government figures, including Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong and other dignitaries, the event focuses on integrating digital technology across various sectors.







During a speech, Srettha addressed the critical role of digital transformation in boosting the efficiency of public and private sectors to stay abreast of technological progress. He articulated a vision for Thailand to advance towards a digital government, thereby improving public service delivery and establishing Thailand as a leader in the global industrial and digital economy landscape.

The prime minister emphasized the necessity of enhancing the skills and adaptability of citizens and public employees to meet the demands of the digital age. He expressed hopes that the workshop will elevate the understanding and implementation of digital technologies to propel Thailand’s economic development and raise the standard of living.







In detailing the workshop’s objectives, Minister Prasert said the initiative is geared towards promoting digital literacy, advancing paperless operations, and utilizing data to solve problems, which will contribute to provincial development and more efficient public services.

The premier later participated in the “Digital for Sustainable Development” exhibition, where he interacted with the exhibits and attendees, including participating in photo opportunities with students. (NNT)









































