Cash burns as ATM erupts in flames at Lotus’s South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at the Siam Commercial Bank ATM inside the Lotus’s South Pattaya department store at 11:30 p.m. on June 30. The store’s staff swiftly responded, using over 10 chemical fire extinguishers to control the blaze before authorities arrived.







The fire originated from a hot and cold water dispenser located beside the ATM in the bank’s service area. An electrical short circuit caused sparks that ignited the fire. Thanks to the quick and effective response of the employees, the fire was swiftly contained.

No injuries or casualties were reported, as the store was closed to customers at the time of the incident. Bank officials were promptly notified and arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection and assess the damage.





































