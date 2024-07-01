PM Srettha leads cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is leading the fourth Cabinet retreat of 2024, set in Nakhon Ratchasima province, as part of an official inspection tour across the Lower Northeastern Region 1, covering Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin. Scheduled from June 30 to July 2, the trip allows the premier to evaluate and discuss various regional development initiatives.







The visit focuses on various strategic areas to bolster the region’s economic and social fabric. Key objectives include promoting economic restructuring and boosting the sectors of the economy, trade, investment, services, and tourism. Additionally, the tour is set to elevate the region’s agricultural, production, and industrial capacities, ensuring that these sectors can effectively meet future challenges and demands.

Management of natural resources and the environment will also be a priority, with plans to advance balanced and sustainable practices supporting development and ecological preservation. Regarding infrastructure, the prime minister will assess ongoing projects and plans to enhance regional connectivity, which is vital for the economic integration of these provinces.

Security and safety measures will also be reviewed to protect citizens’ lives and properties, along with initiatives to enhance governmental efficiency and transparency. (NNT)



















































