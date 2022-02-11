‘Squid Shot’ dishes come with roundworms, says Thai research center

The Parasitic Diseases Research Center of Suranaree University of Technology has warned people not to try a presently viral “Squid Shot” which can also serve them with roundworms.

The warning responded to the online tide of people trying chewing live squids that are served in shot glasses of spicy seafood sauce. The squids naturally sucked the sauce when they are in the glasses and they gave consumers the taste of fresh squid meat and spicy seafood in one mouthful. The viral video clips of such consumption became controversial because many people complained about animal torture and food safety.







Researchers at the Parasitic Diseases Research Center of Suranaree University of Technology warned that there could be roundworms in fresh squids and consumers might suffer stomachache, nausea and vomiting a few hours after the consumption. The symptoms resemble those of food poisoning.



The consumption of raw seafood could expose consumers to inflammatory bowel disease which caused diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, shivering and mild fever. Consumers could also eat parasites including roundworms and intestinal flukes along with raw seafood, the center warned. (TNA)































