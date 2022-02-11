Secretary-general of Muslim World League to visit Thailand next week

The Secretary-general of the Muslim World League will make an official visit to Thailand next week to strengthen relations between Thailand and the Muslim World League.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that H.E. Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Thailand as a guest of the ministry from 14 to 18 February 2022.







The visit will strengthen ties between Thailand and the Muslim World League, with the secretary-general to have interfaith dialogues with Thai politicians, academic scholars, university students, and Thai Muslim leaders.

The Ministry stated that the delegation of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League will strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures during the visit to ensure the safety of people in Thailand. (NNT)



























