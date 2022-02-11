Pattaya tries again to clear Wong Amat of beach squatters

Pattaya officials are trying to clear Wong Amat beach of a restaurant owner who believes the sand belongs to him.

The vendor is not only preparing and selling food on the beach in front of The Cove condominium on Soi Naklua 18, but has set up 40 beach loungers and tables.







Wong Amat is supposed to be a “free zone”, clear of any businesses and hawkers. The military junta that overthrew the government in 2014 then banned all beach chairs and umbrellas from the 1.3-kilometer stretch of sand.



After the junta was dissolved and enforcement waned, businesses crept back. Two operators, including The Cove vendor, set up shop. Pattaya issued demolition orders against both. One complied. The Cove squatter filed a lawsuit to block his eviction.

The suit has been bogged down in the Central Administrative Court for years.

On Feb. 10, Pattaya deputy mayors Manote Nongyai and Wutisak Rermkitkarn met with various departments and private groups to launch a new effort to clear Wong Amat of all encroachments.

They said there have been increasing complaints about hawkers on the beach and fishing boats pulling ashore and selling seafood.







Only 30 boats are allowed on Wong Amat at any one time. Pattaya will send officers to check the current number and roust any over the limit, Manote said.

The city also will send another letter to The Cove squatter to attempt a settlement.



























