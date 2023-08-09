Spanish chef’s motive in murder may be for money

A Spanish chef arrested for the murder of his Colombian male friend on Pha-ngan island has been sent to Samui island under police custody for further legal proceedings and detention as the police initially believed his motive may be for financial gain.

The police arrested Mr. Daniel Jeronimo, a 29-year-old Spanish national, on charges of murdering Mr. Edwin Miguel, a 44-year-old Colombian surgeon.







The suspect admitted to killing Edwin Miguel following an arguement. He claimed that he refused to sleep with the victim, who became angry, leading to a physical altercation that resulted in Miguel’s death.

The suspect said he punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall over and hit the bathtub. He dismembered the body into pieces and dumped them in the sea and other places in an attempt to conceal the evidence.







Black bags containing body parts were discovered at a landfill. A preliminary investigation and DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to Edwin Miguel.

According to the police, they had known each other for over a year before they came to the full moon party on Pha-ngan island. The victim paid for all expenses and opened a restaurant for him in Spain.

The police suspect that money may be the motive behind the killing but they have not ruled out their relationship issue.

Daniel Jeronimo is the son of renowned Spanish actor, Rodolfo Sancho. His father was reportedly shocked when he learned about his son’s case. He is finding a lawyer to handle his son’s case and is prepared to travel to Thailand. (TNA)























