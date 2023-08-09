6 year-old girl rescued from pool filter pipe after hours-long ordeal

Pattaya, Thailand – A Pattaya Rescue Unit successfully freed a 6-year-old Chinese girl whose left hand had become wedged in the water circulation pipe in the swimming pool at Nern Khao Resort in Huay Yai on August 7th.

The 3-hour rescue operation involved draining the pool and using electric saws to sever the PVC pipe from the swimming pool wall and carefully cutting the pipe off the distraught girl’s wrist. Fortunately, except for experiencing the frightening ordeal, the girl’s hand did not suffer any serious injury. She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.























