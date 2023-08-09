6 year-old girl rescued from pool filter pipe after hours-long ordeal

By Pattaya Mail
Rescue workers work to free the little child’s hand that got wedged in the water circulation pipe in the swimming pool Nern Khao Resort in Huay Yai.

Pattaya, Thailand – A Pattaya Rescue Unit successfully freed a 6-year-old Chinese girl whose left hand had become wedged in the water circulation pipe in the swimming pool at Nern Khao Resort in Huay Yai on August 7th.

The 3-hour rescue operation involved draining the pool and using electric saws to sever the PVC pipe from the swimming pool wall and carefully cutting the pipe off the distraught girl’s wrist. Fortunately, except for experiencing the frightening ordeal, the girl’s hand did not suffer any serious injury. She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.


The PVC pipe is cut off the wrist of the hapless child. Fortunately all went well and the girl was not severely injured.








