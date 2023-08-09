Pheu Thai to designate protest venue for demonstrators

The Pheu Thai party is considering to find a suitable protest venue for the demonstrators for safety after chaos yesterday when Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties held a press conference on the establishment of the new coalition.

Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said the party must assess the situation to determine whether the crowd gathering outside the office could pose any potential threats, especially to media members.







A reporter was accidentally hit by a bottle of water in chaos in front of the Pheu Thai office during the protest by Thalu Wang group yesterday. The party will consider precautionary measures and will find a venue for protesters to express their opinions.

Before leaders of both parties departed, protesters attempted to breach the barriers and enter the premises but security personnel formed lines to prevent the crowd from advancing further.







The demonstrators then resorted to symbolic actions such as scattering the pictures of Pheu Thai leader and spraying messages on the front pillars of the office in opposition to the formation of the new coalition, which excludes the election winning the Move Forward party.

Pheu Thai, which came second in the May 14 election switched to form its own coalition with Bhumjaithai Party in an attempt to secure enough support from the Senate and MPs for the Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate in the next parliamentary vote after Move Forward’s prime minister bids were rejected by the bicameral parliament, comprising military-appointed senators. (TNA)

















