South Korean online gambling kingpins nabbed in Bangkok

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has apprehended two South Korean nationals, operators of the online gambling website “OPPA CASINO,” after they fled to Thailand. The initial investigation revealed that both suspects are facing a charge of overstaying.

Mr. Park Kyungjun and Mr. Park Jongmin were found in violation of establishing gambling facilities without permission, as specified in the arrest warrants issued by the South Korean government and Interpol's red notices.







Both suspects were owners of an online gambling website for Korean nationals. They had established an office in a neighboring country before fleeing to Thailand.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that both suspects had been involved in organizing gambling activities since the year 2019, with a total turnover of approximately 5.9 billion Thai Baht.







The authorities coordinated with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand to gather information. It was determined that the duo had been residing in the Klong Toey and Wattana districts of Bangkok.

They were arrested and confessed to wrongdoings. The suspects will be brought before immigration authorities for legal proceeding and deportation. (TNA)




























