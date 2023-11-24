Cables go underground on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor, Manot Nongyai led a team of city administrators to inspect the progress of laying underground utilities in Pattaya on November 23. The inspection focused on the area after the excavation for the installation of an underground conduit for power cables. The project, which extends from the wastewater treatment facility in South Pattaya to the Wat Chai Mongkol Temple intersection, aims to create a scenic route devoid of overhead power lines and telecommunication cables.







Accompanied by the municipal management team, Manot ensured that the restoration process maintained a neat and organized appearance. The initiative, involves burying power cables and communication lines underground. Manot said, “After the completion of the underground conduit for power cables, we will have a route without power poles and visible cables, providing a more aesthetically pleasing and clutter-free environment.”



























