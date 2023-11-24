Arun Boonchom elected as Muslim spiritual leader

The chairman of Bangkok Islamic Committee Arun Boonchom was elected as the 19th Chularajmontri, Muslim spiritual leader with an overwhelming majority of votes.

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised on Wednesday chaired the meeting at the National Administration Center for Islamic Affairs in Nong Chok district to select the 19th Chularajmontri to replace Aziz Phitakkumpon who died on Oct 22.







Islamic committees from 40 provinces participated in discussions and proposed candidates. Three persons were nominated, including Arun Boonchom, Prasarn Sricharoen an expert at the Office of the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand and Wisoot Binlateh an imam at the Baan Nuea Mosque in Songkhla Province.

The results of the meeting revealed that Mr. Arun received 471 votes, while Mr. Prasarn received 129 votes, and Mr. Wisoot received 115 votes. Following this, the Prime Minister will present the name of the newly-elected Islamic chief to His Majesty the King for royal appointment. (TNA)



























