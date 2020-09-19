Songkhla border closed, Thais in Malaysia urged to cross border in other provinces

The Malaysian authorities have recently closed Bukit Kayu Hitam border crossing temporarily, making it impossible for Thais in Malaysia to return through Sadao border crossing in Songkhla. The governor of Songkhla has asked Thai nationals to return legally over other border crossings which remain open, which ensures they will pass through disease control screening for COVID-19.







Security agencies have enhanced their patrols and operations along the natural border between Thailand and Malaysia to prevent illegal entry, to control the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community due to the lack of disease control screening and quarantine.



Following a temporary closure of Bukit Kayu Hitam border crossing in Malaysia until 25th September, effectively barring persons from crossing the border at Sadao border crossing on the Thai side, the governor of Songkhla has advised Thai nationals in Malaysia who wish to come back to arrange their return through Betong, Su-ngai Kolok, or Wang Prachan border crossings instead.









He has warned that persons returning to the country by illegally crossing the border will be prosecuted, blacklisted, and prevented from seeking future employment in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, at the Thailand-Laos border in NongKhai, security officers have ramped up their operations at the border to prevent illegal border crossings across the Mekong River.

Since 26th March this year, more than 30 Lao nationals have been arrested for illegal entry into Thailand. The officers will continue to prevent the illegal crossing of migrants, and the smuggling of narcotics into the country. (NNT)











