Anti-government protesters break into campus in Bangkok

Anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the ThaPrachan campus of Thammasat University, set up their stage in its football field and planned to move to the nearby SanamLuang field in the evening.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Before the break-in, demonstration leaders Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong Jadnok sought entry from the security guards of the university for 20 minutes but to no avail. Then their group pushed the gate open and led followers to the football field in front of the Dome Building. They used a truck carrying loudspeakers as their stage and planned to move demonstrators to Sanam Luang in the evening.









Meanwhile, fire fighters parked four fire engines inside Government House that was a target of demonstrators while security authorities were assessing situations from the 1st Infantry Regiment, the King’s Guard. Security officials were ordered to monitor the movements of protest leaders, watch out for any party with ill intention and estimate the number of protesters from other provinces.

Barriers and concertina wires were installed to protect the Royal Thai Army headquarters that stands on the way from the protest site to Government House. (TNA)











