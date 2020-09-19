Heavy rain hits eastern and northeastern Thailand as storm Noul moves in

Tropical Storm Noul has caused heavy rainfalls in Thailand’s northeast as the Category 3 tropical storm made landfall in Vietnam’s Hue city early on Friday.







The storm is forecast to have strong impacts to provinces in the North and Northeast from Friday to Sunday.

Thailand’s Department of Meteorological reported at 10 am on Friday that Noul was moving toward the Northeast of Thailand with sustained winds of 75 kilometer per hour.









It moved to Mukdahan province Friday afternoon before weaken to tropical depression, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heavy rains began to strike a wide area in the North and Northeast Thursday night, causing floods in many cities such as Ubon Ratchathani and Surin.



Provincial disaster prevention offices have warned people of flashfloods and hazardous conditions related to the storm.

The storm has also caused strong waves battering the coasts of Chonburi, Chanthaburi, Rayong and Trat in eastern Thailand. Fishermen in coastal area of the Andaman Sea in Krabi province have halted their outings after the weather office issued a warning of high waves and strong winds from Friday to Monday. (TNA)











