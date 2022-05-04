Siriraj Hospital Bangkok calls for blood donations

Siriraj Hospital is in dire need of blood donations with low supply due to long holidays and the Covid-19 situation.

Parichart Permpikul, head of the Department of Transfusion Medicine, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University said that Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok needed at least 150 units per day but donations could supply only 60 units.



Each donor can give one unit and the blood will be screened and separated before use on the next day.

Healthy people are invited to donate their blood to help increase blood supplies for patients. Blood Types O, A and B are running low.

Those who receive Covid-19 vaccine must wait for seven days before donating blood. (TNA)

































