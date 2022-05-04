Thailand celebrates Coronation Day of His Majesty King Rama X

Since 2020, the King’s Coronation has been an annual public holiday in Thailand, celebrated on May 4th. Let’s find out more about this momentous day in Thai history.

The coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua took place on the morning of May 4th of 2019.



A royal procession and inauguration of the King’s official name and signature was held on May 5th.

On Monday, May 6th of 2019, the final day of His Majesty the King’s three-day coronation was declared a special national holiday. On the final day, the King received foreign diplomats and greeted his people.







His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne in December 2016, following an invitation by Parliament after the passing of His Majesty the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October 2016 after 70 years on the throne.

His coronation followed a mourning period for the late monarch, whose grand funeral was held one year later.

The official coronation was a combination of Buddhist religious ceremonies and Hindu Brahmin rituals.



Officials will attend ceremonies to commemorate the coronation two years ago, when His Majesty the King completed the ancient rites. These included accepting royal regalia symbolizing the kingship and purification bathing rites with consecrated water.

At the Grand Palace, the King pays homage to the nine preceding kings of the 239-year-old Chakri dynasty, which was founded in Bangkok in 1782. (NNT)

































