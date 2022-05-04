Retailers in Thailand to slash prices for school uniforms and supplies

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is working with retailers to provide consumers with 10-69% discounts on school uniforms and supplies.

DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam said the move is expected to help alleviate financial burden of parents as schools resume classes following two years of remote learning during the pandemic.



All seven branches of Suksapanpanit stores, which are under state supervision, will slash the price of uniforms by 50% and text books by 20-40%, while offering discounts for other school supplies.

Other participating retailers include Samothong Garment, Nomjitt Manufacturing, TOPSON 1994, Somjainuk Teves, Bangkok Atlantic, and The Nanyang Marketing.







Additionally, Lotus, Big C, Tang Hua Seng, OfficeMate, and stores under the Central Group will offer discounts on several school items, including chemical pens, notebooks, laptop tables, coloring pencils, highlighters, boy scout and Thai Red Cross youth uniforms and shoes. (NNT)

































