Shopping malls in Bangkok organize big discounts festival to boost domestic consumption

The Mall Group has organized a shopping festival offering discounts of up to 90 percent at six of its locations, intended to stimulate the economy weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.







Participating stores are The Mall, The Emporium, Emquartier, Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, which are hosting the ‘Bangkok Shopping Festival’ an extravaganza offering discounts of up to 90 percent from June 26 to August 2.







The festival includes spaces for vendors affected by COVID-19 free of charge within areas dubbed the ‘Siam Smile Flea Market’.

The Mall Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Woralak Tulaporn, said this week that consumption remains sluggish as consumers are still wary of the effects of the COVID-19 situation. Most buyers have focused on necessities or schooling needs, with retailers still working to recover, even with the fourth phase of regulation relaxation announced by the government. Only 60 percent of consumers are expected to be shopping at department stores at this time, necessitating the stimulus event.

Even after the fifth phase relaxation of social measures, which will include opening Thai air space, takes place, Ms. Woralak said there is no certainty consumption will recover, noting that up to 40 percent of retailers depend on foreign tourists who may not be able to leave their countries at this stage. (NNT)











