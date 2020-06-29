Thailand artificial rain-making operation plan adjusted as drought looms

The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has adjusted its plans for artificial rain-making operations to increase water in reservoirs across the country and to assist farmers in areas, which could experience water scarcity due to delay in rainfall.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Surasee Kittimonton, the department’s chief said the plan was changed in parallel with weather forecast of the Meteorological Department that predicted rainfall deficit until mid-July. The department would relocate the artificial rain-making operation units from Phrae to Chiang Mai, from Ratchaburi to Kanchanaburi, he said.







The operation units would be maintained in Tak, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Surin, Rayong, Surat Thani and Songkhla provinces and the operation unit in Chumphon was converted into a filling station of chemical substances for rain-making.

Surasee said the relocation of the operation units, starting on July 1 took into account the accumulated rainfalls since the beginning of the rainy season, which showed no appreciable inflows into the reservoirs.

The department aims to increase water inflows into major dams, including Bhumibol Dam in Tak, Vajiralongkorn Dam, Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi as instructed by the Royal Irrigation Department. It will also pay attention to the dams in the eastern region to support water for all industrial activities in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Types of farming activities and fisheries in each specific area have been considered to provide sufficient water for agriculture particularly in those areas, located outside irrigation zones. (TNA)











