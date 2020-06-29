Koh Lipe, ‘Maldives of Thailand’, ready to accommodate visitors

Koh Lipe in Satun province is ready to welcome tourists again on July 1.

Called the ‘Maldives of Thailand’, Koh Lipe is known for its white sandy beaches and crystal blue sea. It was a popular getaway destination before being shut down for three months by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation. The closure, however, allowed the natural features of the island to rejuvenate, making it even more attractive than before.







Hotel and resort operators have made various preparations to accommodate ‘New Normal’ travel once the island reopens, disinfecting rooms and spaces and training staff to carry out hygiene regulations.

Representatives of the island’s tourism businesses have made known that among adjustments, most venues have reduced their prices to attract guests.

Koh Lipe is approximately 85 kilometers off the coast of the southern province of Satun in Tarutao National Park. It hosts several picturesque lagoons with its Melayu derived name indicating its flat, accommodating topography. (NNT)











