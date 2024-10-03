Severe weather in Northern and Central regions, heavy rain expected in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of unstable weather conditions across the northern and central regions of Thailand over the next 24 hours. Thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall are expected, particularly in the lower northern region, central Thailand, Bangkok, and surrounding provinces, as well as in the eastern region. The southern region will also experience isolated heavy rain.

This weather disturbance is caused by a moderate cold air mass from China spreading over northern and northeastern Thailand, as well as the South China Sea. Additionally, a monsoon trough is passing through central and eastern Thailand, causing widespread heavy rainfall and strong winds.



The Meteorological Department advises residents in high-risk areas, especially those in foothills and near waterways, to be cautious of flash floods and sudden surges of water. People are urged to avoid open areas, large trees, or unstable structures such as billboards. Health precautions are also recommended due to the rapidly changing weather.

In coastal areas, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will experience waves up to 1 meter high, with wave heights exceeding 2 meters in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating in areas with thunderstorms during this period. (TNA)







































