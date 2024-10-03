Chiang Rai flood situation eases, but relief efforts continue

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – The flood situation in Chiang Rai Province is showing signs of improvement. However, the government will continue to deploy support teams in the affected areas.

The development was confirmed by Jirayu Huangsap, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the flood, storm, and landslide relief operations center. In addition, the Cabinet is currently reviewing a proposal for lump-sum compensation of 9,000 baht per household for residents impacted by the flooding.



Jirayu added that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is closely monitoring water management efforts led by the Royal Irrigation Department. Water flow from the Ping, Wang, Yom, and Nan Rivers into the Chao Phraya Basin is increasing. This is causing a gradual rise in water levels at the Chao Phraya Dam in Chainat Province. The Royal Irrigation Department is regulating the flow rate to minimize downstream impact.

In response to the flooding, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has proposed a uniform compensation rate of 9,000 baht per household, replacing the previous variable rate of 5,000 to 9,000 baht.







This applies to households affected by flash floods, landslides, or inundation lasting less than seven days. Households facing flooding for more than seven days are also eligible. For those who have received assistance under earlier Cabinet resolutions, an additional compensation of up to 9,000 baht will be provided. (NNT)

































