Consumer group demands additional support measures from BYD after acute price cut

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Jirapon Sinthuprai, received a letter from the BYD Consumer Protection and Victims Organization at the Government House on October 3. The letter requested assistance for consumers who felt they were treated unfairly following the announcement of electric vehicle price reductions by Revo Automotive.

The minister stated that the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) has already received complaints regarding this issue and is dividing its efforts into two parts. The first part involves investigating the facts by continuously inviting affected consumers to provide information and also inviting Revo Automotive to clarify their advertising practices and promotional activities to ensure compliance with regulations.



In a previous discussion, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin spoke with the CEO of BYD from the People’s Republic of China, who promised to find measures to compensate affected consumers. The OCP has been negotiating with Revo Automotive, the authorized distributor of BYD electric vehicles in Thailand. Initially, Revo Automotive offered affected consumers free charging at 2,000 stations for one year, starting from August 1. However, further negotiations are ongoing to establish additional consumer support measures, which have yet to reach a conclusion.

The minister added that there are additional concerns regarding the free charging initiative. Reports indicate issues with charging at some stations, prompting the invitation for Revo Automotive to explain and address these problems swiftly.







Moreover, in recent days, it has come to light that BYD in China is recalling approximately 100,000 electric vehicles due to potential fire hazards. The OCP has requested clarification from Revo Automotive about this situation and was assured that the problematic vehicles have not been imported into Thailand. However, the OCP remains vigilant and has invited Revo Automotive to provide detailed information to reassure consumers. They are also inquiring about electric vehicles produced in Thailand to ensure they meet safety standards and regulations as a preventive measure. (PRD)

































