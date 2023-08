Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal Party) leader Pol. Gen. Seripisut Temiyavet has resigned as an MP but he will continue to serve as the leader of the party, said deputy party leader Virat Varotsirin.

The resignation was submitted to the Secretariat of the House of Representatives two weeks ago and will take effect on Sept 1.

The next person in line on the Seri Ruam Thai Party’s MP list is Mr. Mangkon Yonttrakoon, who is the party’s secretary-general. (TNA)