New Thai PM to visit Laos to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to visit Laos to enhance relations between the two countries. The decision follows a friendly call from Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who congratulated Srettha on becoming Thailand’s 30th prime minister.

Siphandone praised Srettha’s economic expertise, seeing benefits for both nations, while Srettha reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the bond between the two neighbors.







The visit is expected to highlight the value of regional cooperation, with the leaders aiming to explore collaboration beyond geography. Discussions will also cover economic partnerships and cultural exchanges.

Srettha also expressed his intention to discuss additional mutual progress during the visit, emphasizing the significance of such a vision for both nations and the broader ASEAN region. (NNT)













