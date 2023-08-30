‘Big Joke’ heads to Cambodia to bust call center gang

Deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn is set to travel to Cambodia in a crackdown on a call center gang linked to a murder of a victim family, committed by a husband.

Pol. Gen. Surachate disclosed that he will go to Canbodia tomorrow to cooperate with Cambodian police to arrest the call center gang, based in Cambodia. Today, a team of investigators has been dispatched to the neighbouring province.







The husband killed his wife and two sons before cutting his own throat in a suicide bid. His family members were dead but he was severely injured. It is believed that her husband was under extreme stress from previous debt and the loss of 1.7 million baht to the call center scam after his wife fell prey to the fraudulent scheme. It led him to murder his wife and two sons, aged 11, 13.

Officers from the Bang Kaew Police Station have issued arrest warrants for 11 individuals linked to the call center gang, all charged under Thai law for their involvement in an international criminal organization.







Authorities have already apprehended a few suspects in the eastern border region. These suspects are undergoing questioning, with some already confessing their involvement in the scam. Those detained suspects are the mule bank account holders, tasked with cashing out the money from ATMs. Six people were involved in the cash withdrawals along the Thai-Cambodian border, totaling 16 transactions worth 900,000 baht before they transported the cash across the border to deliver it to the head of the syndicate based in Cambodia. The remaining 800,000 Baht was reportedly invested in cryptocurrencies.

Cambodian and Thai accomplices worked for a Taiwanese mastermind to deceive victims, according to the police investigation. The deceased victim did not borrow money through an online loan app. Instead, she fell victim to an elaborate scheme devised by the call center gang. The gang was adept at changing their tactics to cater to their victims’ needs. In this case, the woman needed a cash loan.

This investigation will extend to previous cases in which the victims were duped by this gang. (TNA)













