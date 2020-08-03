Serbian football player, Finnish man tested positive to COVID-19 in Thai quarantine

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported two new patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 who arrived from other countries and were quarantined.







One of them is a Serbian football player aged 29 who arrived on July 19. He first tested negative and was brought to alternative local quarantine in Buri Ram province. He was found with the disease in the second test on July 27 while being asymptomatic. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Buri Ram.



The other is a Finnish man who arrived from Denmark on July 27. He stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. Earlier he tested positive in mid-May while having no symptoms. He tested positive in Thailand on July 30 and was still asymptomatic. He was admitted at a private hospital and was undergoing a disease investigation process.

There was not a local COVID-19 infection or a new death. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

Total COVID-19 cases rose to 3,312 comprising 2,444 locally infected people and 375 other cases found at state quarantine facilities. Of the total, 3,135 recovered and 119 others were at hospitals. (TNA)











