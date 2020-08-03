No Triumph production in Thailand since 2016

Triumph said it did not own a textile factory that shut down in Nakhon Sawan province and that it had stopped production in Thailand since 2016 when it had sold its factories.







Wan-asa Teepangkorn, commercial director of Triumph International (Thailand) Co that is the importer of Triumph underwear, said the company had nothing to do with Body Fashion (Thailand) Co.



Triumph did not have a production base in Thailand and knew nothing about the reported lay-off of workers. Triumph sold “Body Fashion Thailand (BFT)” production to textile and garment operator Robert Ng in January 2016. Mr Ng owned an international textile group of more than 30 companies.

The business network of Mr Ng had formed reliable producers of Triumph for years and the network had two factories in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province and in Nakhon Sawan province.

The withdrawal from Thailand in 2016 was a part of Triumph’s worldwide production restructuring. The business including 2,757 staff and executives had been taken over without any layoff, Miss Wan-asa said. (TNA)











