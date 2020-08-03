Craig adds to his list

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, July 31

Eastern Star

Stableford

Unfortunately, it is the way things are right now, but Eastern Star Golf Course was as quiet as we have seen it on a Friday. Apart from our group of sixteen players and another group of similar numbers, we saw only a couple of two balls and some local players.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The weather stayed fine and warm with the occasional breeze. We played lift, clean and place, although it was hardly needed.

Fairways are in good condition with plenty of run. The greens are quite hard and difficult to stop the ball running too far. Many had been sanded recently but still played truly, although a missed downhill putt could cause another two putts back.

Craig Webster added another course to his list of wins, this time a solid 37 points which, on this course and this day, is a very good score. His handicap has been lowered a notch.

Wayne Peppernell was going to give the game away a couple weeks ago, but he is on the comeback trail and grabbed second spot here with a decent 34 points.

Prolific Green Jacket wearer, Mike Firkin, was still in the mix with 33 points for third place. Once again, a big back nine, this time it was 22 points.

Tom Herrington rounded out the podium with 32 points.

Not many players but we still managed two near pins:





Winners at Eastern Star

1st Place – Craig Webster (19) – 37 pts

2nd Place – Wayne Peppernell (16) – 34 pts

3rd Place – Mike Firkin (22) – 33 pts

4th Place – Tom Herrington (19) – 32 pts

Near Pins: Tip Briney (3) and Darren Beavers (13)

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 15 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – George Mueller – 20 pts







Travelling by car on the new Motorway 7 extension, one of our players didn’t notice that the free tolls for the holidays had finished and drove straight through, with the obvious result of a broken gate. He was quickly able to repair it and be on his way with no further ado.

Yet another early day and back to Links, helped by the very much quicker route on the extension, where the ‘meal of the day’ was juicy pork ribs.











