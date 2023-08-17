Senator Duckworth energizes US-Thailand trade ties in meeting

US Senator Tammy Duckworth on Aug 16 took part in a meeting with prominent members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham Thailand) to discuss and strengthen the longstanding trade relationship between the United States and Thailand. The gathering served as a platform to explore avenues for further collaboration, particularly as this year marks the impressive 190th anniversary of the partnership.







During the meeting, Senator Duckworth, the first Thai-American elected to Congress, conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the significant economic connections that unite the two nations. She highlighted that the enduring partnership with Thailand plays a crucial role in driving growth and progress in the Asia Pacific region. She also emphasized the potential of their strategic collaboration to strengthen their ties and cultivate inventive approaches that promote economic advancement and shared prosperity.







The meeting, attended by representatives from over 600 member companies of Amcham, featured distinguished business leaders from an array of sectors including automotive, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, banking and finance, and hospitality. The primary focus of discussions was to identify novel economic opportunities, encourage cross-sector collaboration, and stimulate innovation and investment.







Heidi Gallant, Amcham’s Executive Director added that the gathering helped foster synergies that not only amplify trade but also propel technological advancement and sustainable growth between the two countries.

Amcham Thailand is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of over 600 member companies from a wide range of sectors. Its mission is to bolster trade, investment, and cultural exchange between Thailand and the United States, promoting collaboration for shared growth and development. (NNT)





















