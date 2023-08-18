Royal family honored at rice planting and harvesting ceremony

Pattaya, Thailand – Thawatchai Srithong, Governor of Chonburi Province Chonburi Province led citizens of the province in a show of solidarity and reverence for the royal family in a unique rice planting ceremony on August 16, at the Ban Nongket Yai Village Rice Field in Nong Plalai sub-district in east Pattaya.

The occasion was particularly significant as it marked the inauguration of the “Cultivating Unity: Planting on Mother’s Day, Harvesting on Father’s Day, and Preserving Local Agricultural Wisdom” initiative.







At its heart, the event paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday, celebrated on August 12, where participants expressed their deep respect for the Queen Mother’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Thai people.

Beyond that, the gathering served to pay homage to the enduring legacy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Rama IX. His Majesty’s birthday anniversary, observed on December 5, was also acknowledged during the event. This served as a reminder of His Majesty’s boundless compassion and steadfast devotion to his subjects.







The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a diverse array of attendees. Government officials, community leaders, students, and local residents came together with a shared purpose. Collectively, they immersed themselves in the auspicious rice planting ceremony, underlining the significance of preserving traditional local agricultural practices and knowledge.















