Caretaker government clarifies appointments of high-ranking officials

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has clarified the appointments of high-ranking officials by the caretaker government while the formation of a new cabinet is still taking place.

The deputy premier’s clarification follows recent remarks from the Pheu Thai Party concerning the appointment of senior officials, saying the matter should be handled by the new government currently being formed. He explained that it was necessary for the caretaker government to appoint these positions in order to replace officials due to retire by the end of September, the final month of the fiscal calendar.







Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu further noted that the appointments had nothing to do with the annual rotation of state officials, which is overseen by each ministry’s permanent secretary. He added that these approvals would still need to be thoroughly examined, in a process that may take up to a month, before being forwarded for royal endorsement.

He assured that the appointments will be handled by the new government if established within the designated time frame. (NNT)

















