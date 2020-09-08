Patients’ condition improve after being administered with Thai medicinal cannabis

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization reported good effects from the use of medicinal cannabis as patients have better quality of life.

GPO expert Dr Nanthakarn Suwanpidokkul said the good effects were reported from initial studies after GPO distributed its medicinal cannabis products to hospitals and clinics in August 2019.





GPO’s CBD extract has been used with 16 children who have difficult-to-treat epilepsy and intractable epilepsy at the Prasat Neurological Institute and the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health and 10 of them or 62% had their movements controlled.

Besides, 14 cancer patients who depend on palliative care participated in the tentative use of cannabis extract at the National Cancer Institute. Their pain score dropped by more than 50% and their appetite and sleep improved.



The institute reported that THC and CBD were likely to have properties containing breast, pancreatic and bile duct cancer cells. Cancer-inhibiting tests proved effective in tubes and would be conducted with animals.

“However, their studies have produced only initial results. They will be expanded to more patients and effectiveness and safety must be monitored continuously,” Dr Nanthakarn said. (TNA)





