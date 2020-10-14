Seafarers in Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand to expect waves 2-3 meters high

Storm in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand remains strong, triggering moderate to heavy rain in the central region, including greater Bangkok, as well as the eastern and southern provinces. People in at-risk areas, including hillsides and areas near water sources, have been warned of potential flash floods and the risk of forest runoff.







The department has warned seafarers in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to expect waves two to three meters high. Small vessels should remain in port. The department is also closely monitoring the formation of another storm off the east coast of the Philippines, as it could be upgraded to a tropical storm. (NNT)











