Pattaya remembers King Rama IX

The Pattaya area memorialized HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the fourth anniversary of his death.







District Chief Amnart Charoensri led the Oct. 13 commemoration at the Banglamung office, with 89 monks accepting alms from merit-makers honoring the late monarch’s memory.

Local government officials laid wreaths before a portrait of King Rama IX while offering prayers.

Elsewhere, people did “good deeds for Dad” by cleaning up garbage, sweeping temples and offering free food.















