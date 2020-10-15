Pattaya remembers King Rama IX

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
199
Banglamung District Chief Officer Amnart Charoensri leads ceremonies to remember and honor the passing of HM the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Pattaya area memorialized HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on the fourth anniversary of his death.



Citizens make merit by presenting offerings to monks to show their gratitude to the late King Rama IX.

 

District Chief Amnart Charoensri led the Oct. 13 commemoration at the Banglamung office, with 89 monks accepting alms from merit-makers honoring the late monarch’s memory.

Local government officials laid wreaths before a portrait of King Rama IX while offering prayers.

Elsewhere, people did “good deeds for Dad” by cleaning up garbage, sweeping temples and offering free food.

Merit-makers present alms to 89 monks honoring the late monarch’s memory.




Banglamung District Chief Officer Amnart Charoensri inspires others to do good deeds, such as cleaning their neighborhoods.



With Pattaya being a beach town, keeping clean is a good way to show loyalty.

Civil servants pose in front of an image of their beloved late king.


