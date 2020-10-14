Thai army strict border control in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai to prevent illegal entry

The continual increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has prompted Thailand to tighten control over border areas, to prevent illegal entry, in order to control the spread of COVID-19.







At the northern border, the Third Army Area Commander Lieutenant General Aphichet Suesat has instructed all units along the border to be on alert for illegal border crossings by migrant workers. He has ordered the Naresuan and Pha Muang forces to cooperate with relevant agencies in Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, where migrant workers often cross the border, to tighten measures in order to intercept migrant workers illegally entering the country, patrol their areas of responsibility, erect barbed wire fences and set up checkpoints.









For the border areas along the Mekong River, the Mekong Riverine Unit of Chiang Rai has been instructed to patrol the river as well as inspect the banks day and night and to set up checkpoints. (NNT)











