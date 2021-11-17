Schools in Thailand are safe from transmissions of Covid

The minister of education asserts she was not overly concerned about potential Covid clusters at schools, as 80% of students have already been vaccinated, and was more worried about children getting the infection from adults.

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said 13,000 schools have so far opened for on-site learning and this number is expected to continually grow. She explained that the COVID-19 situation was now recognized as enduring; in response, there was a need to seek out methods that would prevent students from being deprived of learning. The Ministry of Education was working with the Ministry of Public Health to implement disease prevention plans and outbreak response plans at schools, with directors of Education Area Offices and schools throughout the country, told to place emphasis on this matter.







Ms. Treenuch added that progress in ATK procurement was not the main factor in determining a school’s reopening, and the respective provincial unit of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would coordinate with the provincial public health officials to help schools in provinces with heavy outbreaks make their reopening decisions.



The education minister said more than 80% of students aged 12-18 years have been vaccinated for Covid, whereas about 90% of teachers have received the first dose and 60% have received the second dose. She expressed the belief that Covid clusters at schools presented less of a problem than infections spread by adults. (NNT)



























