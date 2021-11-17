Thai parliament turns down constitutional amendment bill

The parliament turned down a constitutional amendment bill earlier proposed by over 100,000 people as the bill failed to win support from the majority of members of the parliament.

The joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate rejected the charter change bill with 473 votes while 206 MPs and senators accepted it and six others abstained. Three senators who voted in its favor were Naowarat Pongpaiboon, Monthien Boontan and Pisan Manawapat.







The MPs who rejected the bill consisted of 224 senators and 249 representatives.

The bill was proposed by the Re-Solution group and more than 130,000 people signed their names to support it.

The bill would end the Senate and keep only the House of Representatives. It required the prime minister to be a representative. (TNA)



























