Update on locations of Loi Krathong Festival 2021 celebrations across Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is highlighting multiple Loi Krathong Festival 2021 celebrations in unique locations up and down the country to celebrate one of Thailand’s oldest and most colourful traditions.

The traditional festival of Loi Krathong – also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ and the floating lantern festival – is one of the most charming and visually stunning of all Thailand’s annual festivals, and is celebrated during the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar.







This year the Loi Krathong Festival will be held on Friday, 19 November.

All around Thailand, people gather in the evening at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to participate in Loi Krathong and pay respect to the goddess of water. In Thai, the word Loi means ‘float’ and Krathong means ‘container, boat or vessel’, and the Festival entails the floating of a krathong decorated with candles and flowers onto the water. The Thais believe this is a way to rid oneself of bad luck and negative feelings, and to bring good luck and positive feelings.

Celebrated in Northern Thailand in conjunction with Loi Krathong is the Yi Peng Festival, which sees illuminated lanterns released into the night-time sky. During Loi Krathong, the magical sight of hundreds of candle-lit krathongs floating on the water is an enchanting sight to behold, as is the equally beautiful scene during Yi Peng of the lanterns rising upward. However, sky lanterns are normally banned during certain hours at night for passenger flight safety reasons.

While Loi Krathong is celebrated nationwide, some of the best places for tourists to experience the Festival are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Sukhothai. Once the first capital of Siam and today a World Heritage Site, Sukhothai offers the chance to enjoy Loi Krathong with the backdrop of majestic ancient ruins and is said to be where the Festival began some 600 years ago.







Here are some of the unique locations to celebrate the Loi Krathong Festival 2021.

Central Region

The 7th River Festival 2021, Bangkok

17-19 November, at 7 locations – Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho), Wat Arun, Wat Prayun Wongsawat, Wat Rakhang Kositaram, Maharaj Pier, and Asiatique The Riverfront.

ICONSIAM A Magical Loi Krathong upon the Chao Phraya River

19 November, at ICONSIAM, Bangkok

Khlong Ong Ang Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Bangkok

19-21 November, at Khlong Ong Ang

Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival, Samut Prakan

12 November to 6 December, at Muang Boran The Ancient City

Loi Krathong Kap Kluai Mae Klong Festival 2021, Samut Songkhram

19 November, at Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong

The Twelve-Zodiac Signs Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Suphan Buri

17-21 November, at Wat Khao Phra Si Sanphetchayaram (Wat Khao Phra)

Ban Rachan Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Sing Buri

19 November, at the Ban Rachan Retro Market, Wat Pho Kao Ton





Northern Region

Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival 2021

19-20 November, around the city moat and gates

Loi Krathong Sai Festival and a Thousand Floating Lanterns 2021, Tak

18-19 November, at Lan Krathong Sai by the Ping Riverside, at the foot of the Somphot Krung Rattanakosin Song Roi Pi Bridge

Sukhothai Loi Krathong and Candle Festival 2021

18-20 November, at the Sukhothai Historical Park

Long Sapao Chao Lakon Festival 2021, Lampang

18-19 November, at Sing Chai Pier by the Wang Riverside

Two-River Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Phitsanulok

17-19 November, at Thamma Bucha Road in front of Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat

Phrae Loi Krathong Festival 2021

19 November, at Phrae Municipal Office and the Chetawan Pier by the Yom Riverside

Kwan Phayao Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Phayao

17-20 November, at Kwan Phayao (Phayao Lake)





Northeastern Region

Prasat Muang Tam Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Buri Ram

18-19 November, at Prasat Muang Tam

Khon Kaen Loi Krathong Festival 2021

19 November, at Khon Kaen University

Eastern Region

Pattaya Loi Krathong Festival 2021, Chon Buri

19 November, at Central Pattaya Beach Road



























