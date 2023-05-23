School roof collapses during storm, killing 7 people in Phichit

Seven people were killed and 18 others were injured when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a dome roof a school’s multi-use building to collapse in Phichit province.

The disaster happened at about 7 pm at the Wat Noen Por School when students and parents were sheltering from the rain inside the building.







Five students, a football coach and a janitor were killed in the incident.

A temporary assistance center is being set up at the scene as about 200 houses were also destroyed. Officials are conducting survey on the damage to provide aid to the victims. (TNA)















