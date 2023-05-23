Perverted panties thief on the prowl in Bang Saray housing estate

A well-to-do man parked his fancy car in front of a house in Miranda Village in Bang Saray, walked in and coolly stole a pair of panties hung up to dry in the front yard and drove off.

Miss Ae the owner of the house was shocked and infuriated when she saw the CCTV footage on May 20, and immediately brought the theft to the attention of police officers at the Bang Saray police station.







Miss Ae expressed her concern over such behavior, recognizing the potential danger it posed not only to herself but also to others residing in nearby houses and villages. Her intent was clear, she sought justice by urging the authorities to identify and apprehend this brazen thief, who had displayed psychopathic tendencies, so that he could be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.















