Thai medical team to accompany Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Public Health has announced a plan to dispatch a team of medical personnel to accompany and care for Thai Muslims participating in the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this year. According to a report, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong and his assistant, Dr Suppachok Wetchaphanphesat, will be present at Suvarnabhumi Airport to see off the first medical team joining the pilgrims on their journey.

Dr Suppachok said around 12,000 Thai Muslims will travel to Mecca from May 21 to June 23 and are expected to return in July. He added that all pilgrims needed to undergo a series of health checkups and receive vaccinations, including for influenza, meningococcal disease and COVID-19.







During the trip to Mecca, medical personnel will be divided into three teams, with Dr. Zulkifli Yusof, Director of Mai Kaen Hospital in Pattani and Deputy Director of the Southernmost Health Development Administrative Center, appointed as the leader of this year’s Thai Hajj Medical Office. The remaining volunteers and medics are scheduled to depart on June 2 and June 15, respectively.

Upon their return to Thailand, the Hajj participants will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine as per the regulations. (NNT)















