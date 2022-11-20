Saudi Crown Prince meets Thai PM on the sidelines of APEC Summit 2022 in Bangkok

Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha held a bilateral talk with H.R.H. Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Government House on Friday 18 November, 2022.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2022 in Bangkok. Saudi Arabia was invited as a guest of the APEC host country.







After the meeting, the Thai PM hosted a dinner in honour of the Crown Prince and the delegation, marking an important milestone on the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Also present at both evening events were members of the Thai Cabinet and heads of Thai government agencies, including from the Thai tourism sector – H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Saudi’s official delegation present were also members of the Saudi Cabinet. (TAT)























































