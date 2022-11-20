Thai PM and French President bilateral discussions during the APEC visit as Guest of the Chair

H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic visited Thailand during 16 – 18 November 2022 to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) as Guest of the Chair. On 17 November 2022, during 11.30 – 13.20 hrs., President Macron held bilateral discussions with H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, at Ivory room followed by a luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister in honour of President Macron and his delegation at Purple Room, the Government House.







Both Leaders reiterated their close partnership in the region and highlighted France’s role as ASEAN Development Partner and Thailand’ chairmanship of APEC 2022 under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.” particularly Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model. Thailand recognized French constructive role in the European Union, G7 and G20, which contributed to an atmosphere of stability and security in the Indo – Pacific region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations by taking immediate steps on priorities under the Roadmap for Thai – French Relations 2022 – 2024, with a view to establishing the Strategic Partnership between Thailand and France by 2024 in order to achieve sustainable economy, low-carbon society and transition technology.







The Prime Minister of Thailand encouraged France, which is 3rd trading partner and 9th investment partner of Thailand in the EU, to increase more trade volume and enhance more investment in target industries especially in Electric Vehicles (EVs), smart electronics, digital and BCG in the EEC. Thailand proposed France to support the import of Thailand’s eco-friendly goods in EU and France and to invest more in green industries, particularly EVs where Thailand sets the target to 30% of EV productions in Thailand by 2030. Thailand asked the French side to support the resumption of the Thai – EU FTA negotiations in the earliest stage which will help over 280 French companies in Thailand and Thai companies in France.







On political and security pillar, both sides expressed readiness to concretise 2 + 2 dialogue (Ministry of Foreign Affairs + Ministry of Defence), to support cooperation in the defence industry cooperation and to the signing of the visa exemption agreement for holders of official passports between Thailand and France at the earliest stage to facilitate the exchanges of high-level visits.

On people-to-people relations, both sides reiterated the importance of safe travel in support of Thailand as the centre of the transport in the region as well as professional training and education for Thai personnel in accordance with the French business expansion in Thailand. Both sides looked forward to next year marking Thai – French Year of Innovation (YoI) 2023.



Both sides deliberated on urgent global issues i.e. climate change, biodiversity, pandemic management, as well as stressed readiness to be partners with the international community to find peaceful solutions in situations of conflict, such as in Ukraine and Myanmar, through dialogue in order to reduce the impacts on food and energy security and to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2030.

Following the meeting, both sides issued the Joint Press Statement on the Bilateral Discussions. The Prime Minister took this opportunity to hand over to the French President the Declaration of Intent (DoI) in support of the PREZODE (PREventing Zoonotic Disease Emergence) which was France’s Initiative, in order to create a network of researchers and professionals in zoonotic disease.







During the President’s visit to Thailand as Guest of the Chair, President Macron is scheduled to attend a number of APEC programmes and activities. In the evening of 17 November 2022, he will attend the Gala Dinner at the Royal Thai Navy Hall and on 18 November 2022, President Macron will deliver a keynote address at the APEC CEO Summit on “Navigating a Turbulent World” at the Athenee Hotel as well as participate in the APEC Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests and Royal Audience at Chakri Throne Hall. (PRD)

































