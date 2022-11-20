Thailand and Canada ready to expand cooperation in trade, investment and tourism

Thailand and Canada have indicated their readiness to expand cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels – especially in the areas of trade, investment and tourism – as both nations possess capabilities in these fields. The two nations also expressed their commitment to promoting ASEAN-Canada relations toward a future strategic partnership.

Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha officially welcomed Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and engaged in bilateral talks marking the first visit to Thailand by a Canadian leader in 10 years.







Gen Prayut said Thailand and Canada have always had friendly relations, with the Canadian leader’s visit expected to strengthen the bond between the two nations. According to the Thai premier, expanded economic cooperation will be achieved via trade and investment in target industries falling under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model. Thailand meanwhile stands ready to support negotiations leading to the establishment of an ASEAN-Canada free trade area.







The Canadian prime minister also complimented Thailand’s hosting of APEC 2022 and the kingdom’s commitment to women’s rights, while expressing confidence in expanding Thai-Canadian relations. (NNT)



































